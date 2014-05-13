Hanford High School varsity softball team target of thieves

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The varsity softball team at Hanford High School is taking another hit to the team budget after the sixth break in to their concession stand.



The Hanford High School softball team depends on fundraisers put on by the booster club to pay for expenses throughout the year.



The team found out their concession stand was broken into for a sixth time this past weekend, a hit that puts their losses in the thousands.



Thieves have targeted this Hanford High School concession stand for the past two years.

"It just continues to happen and we don't know what else to do," said President of the softball booster club Aida Guzman.



The first time they pried the metal back and came in through the roof. This past weekend they pounded through the deadbolt. Then stole the security cameras the booster club bought to deter thieves.



"We get a limited fund from the school and that usually pays for the tournaments and the travel expenses and that's about it. So anything extra, boosters has to come up with the money," said Guzman.



Guzman says between the softball equipment and merchandise that's been stolen during the past two years, they've lost nearly $5000 that could've gone to the funding the team.



"So now depending on what we decide to do that's going to take money again out of the fund that we have set aside for the girls," said Guzman.



"All the money that's being raised is supposed to be going these kids for equipment and that sort of thing but now we're using it to fix and repair things that are stolen and broken into," said Hanford High School softball coach Donnie Fagundes.



Students from the team run the concession stand during tournaments, spending hours selling candy trying to support the team.



"It's almost heartbreaking to steal from us and take advantage of that," says team member Taylor Jacobsen.



Guzman says the hard drive to the security cameras were stolen in the raid. So right now there aren't any suspects.



"We can't even get bandaids in there without them getting stolen," says team member Ashley Guzman.



The team is planning on consulting with a security company. It's a costly expense but Guzman says their options are dwindling.









