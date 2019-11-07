Texas mother, son allegedly disguised $200K as tamales to smuggle into Mexico

By
A mother and son from Houston are charged with money laundering after police say they tried to smuggle thousands of dollars across the border in an unusual fashion.

According to authorities, 54-year-old Lori Salazar and her 34-year-old son, Daniel, left Houston late Monday and were near the border when they were stopped south of Riviera.

During the stop, authorities say the mother and son were acting strange, and after searching their minivan, they found $211,000 disguised as tamales.

Authorities say they found more cash strapped to Lori's body and are not sure where it all came from.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smugglingtamalesmoney laundering
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 adults killed in fiery three-vehicle crash in Fresno County, 1 arrested for DUI
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Kingsburg woman accused of animal abuse says police don't have 'real story'
Report: Fire Season in California expected to last through December
Long-awaited tribute to Vukovich auto racing family unveiled
Community helps residents evicted from Madera apartment complex
Preliminary hearing for FAX bus driver accused of hit-and-run crash continues
Show More
Sandoval trial: 'You couldn't handle the fact that you and Daniel weren't going to be together'
New businesses opening in Oakhurst, including 3 long-awaited hotels
Buchanan High's Emmy-winning media class makes PSA about school threats
Veterans Blvd. construction fully funded, Fresno says
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
More TOP STORIES News