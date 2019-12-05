Mom upset with son's haircut slams car into barber shop, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- Antioch police are searching for a woman who they say slammed her car into a barber because she was upset with her son's haircut.Police say it all began when Ruby Delgadillo started causing a scene outside a barbershop on A Street yesterday. The barber tried to get her license plate number, that's when police say Delgadillo got into her car and drove at the barber. The vehicle sent him flying through the shop's glass storefront. Police say Delgadillo took off in her car.The 63-year old barber is in the hospital with major leg injuries.Police say the vehicle used in the assault was a 2006 Toyota Prius, blue, with California license plate 8LHB387.Anyone with information on this case or on the whereabouts of Delgadillo is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.