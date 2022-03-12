2 stabbed inside NYC's landmark Museum of Modern Art; suspect likely former employee, sources say

Video posted to social media shows a large police presence outside the MoMA.
EMBED <>More Videos

Two stabbed inside Museum of Modern Art: Police

NEW YORK -- Two women, likely employees, were stabbed inside New York City's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on Saturday, police and sources said.

The stabbings happened around 4:15 p.m. ET at the iconic Midtown Manhattan museum.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are not likely to die, officials said.

Sources told ABC News that the attacker was likely a former MoMA employee who stabbed two former coworkers. Neither the suspect nor the victims' identities have been released.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect as of Saturday afternoon.

Videos on social media show a law enforcement presence outside of the building on 53rd Street.

The investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorkmuseumsu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Merced PD looking for homicide suspect after child found dead in home
Train crashes into SUV abandoned by 3 men trying to flee Fresno police
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Less toilet paper? Items may continue to shrink in size, quantity
Child's body found in Merced home, police say
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Alec Baldwin seeks arbitration to avoid liability in 'Rust' shooting
Show More
Ukrainians fleeing war 'can't leave' pets behind: PHOTOS
2 being treated for potential fentanyl overdose on Caruthers HS campus
Viral video from Fresno store could lead to criminal consequences
Pedestrian hit and killed by Amtrak train in NW Fresno
Merced police searching for missing 8-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News