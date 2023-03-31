Local moms to get 'time out' at special event with podcasters

Some local moms will be getting a much-needed "time out" at a special event and hear from internationally recognized mothers and podcasters.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local moms will be getting a much-needed "time out" at a special event and hear from internationally recognized mothers and podcasters.

Mom truths will be spilled when comedians Cat and Nat stop in Fresno on Saturday, May 13, for "Mom's Time Out."

The personalities and authors have fans around the world for their sense of humor and bringing together the mom community.

Organizers say there will be food, drinks, activities and Instagrammable or TikTok moments.

A Fresno company and mom-led business are putting on the mom's night out.

Attendees must be 21 or older to attend the event, which is the night before Mother's Day.

Tickets are on sale and start at $199.

It also benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley.

