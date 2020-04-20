michelle obama

'Mondays with Michelle Obama': Former first lady partners with PBS for weekly read along show during COVID-19

By CNN

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Mrs. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Parents looking for ways to entertain their kids during the day just got a little help from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama has partnered with PBS KIDS for a weekly read along show called "Mondays with Michelle Obama".

Starting Monday, April 20, for four weeks Obama will read aloud from one of her favorite children's books.

The show will be streamed live on PBS KIDS' Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at noon ET/ 11:00 a.m. CT.

The videos will also be available on demand.

The full schedule for the series is below:

  • April 20: "The Gruffalo" by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

  • April 27: "There's a Dragon in Your Book" by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Greg Abbott

  • May 4: "Miss Maple's Seeds" by Eliza Wheeler

  • May 11: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrenbookscoronavirusreadingpbsfamilymichelle obamau.s. & world
MICHELLE OBAMA
Michelle Obama Elementary to be new name of school
Obama-produced documentary wins Oscar
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
Barack Obama's birthday message to Michelle: 'You are my star'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kaweah Delta staff forced to wear same mask for weeks, says nursing assistant
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman killed in Fresno apartment fire had undergone back surgeries
1 man in hospital after gang-related drive-by shooting at Fresno apartment complex
Don't stay away from the ER if you need medical attention, Fresno doctor says
CA unemployment benefits delayed for many
There is no curfew for Exeter residents, police say
Show More
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Two armed men steal narcotics from Madera CVS; no employees injured
Trump says he's close to a deal with Congress on virus aid
Walmart hiring 50,000 more employees
Man killed in central Fresno crash was loving father
More TOP STORIES News