  • BREAKING NEWSFirst confirmed case of Monkeypox reported in Fresno County
  • BREAKING NEWSHighway 140 in Mariposa County shut down due to new wildfire
  • BREAKING NEWSCouncil president Nelson Esparza charged with attempted extortion
  • WEATHER ALERTExcessive Heat Warning
    Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

First confirmed case of Monkeypox reported in Fresno County

The disease is a rare one but there has been an uptick in the number of cases in the state in recent weeks.

KFSN logo
17 minutes ago
KABC

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in Fresno County.

This comes just a few days after a case of Monkeypox was confirmed in Tulare County.

The disease is a rare one but there has been an uptick in the number of cases in the state in recent weeks.

Fresno County's health department says the Monkeypox infection might start with symptoms similar to the flu. Those symptoms include fever, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches, but the most prominent symptom in this wave of Monkeypox is rash or sores.

Officials say most recent cases of Monkeypox have been related to sexual activities and spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids.

The Fresno County Public Health Department says it is working with state and national agencies when it comes to testing, treatment, and vaccination efforts, but no specific details have been released for local vaccination efforts.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.