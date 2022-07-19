First confirmed case of Monkeypox reported in Fresno County

The disease is a rare one but there has been an uptick in the number of cases in the state in recent weeks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in Fresno County.

This comes just a few days after a case of Monkeypox was confirmed in Tulare County.

The disease is a rare one but there has been an uptick in the number of cases in the state in recent weeks.

Fresno County's health department says the Monkeypox infection might start with symptoms similar to the flu. Those symptoms include fever, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches, but the most prominent symptom in this wave of Monkeypox is rash or sores.

Officials say most recent cases of Monkeypox have been related to sexual activities and spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids.

The Fresno County Public Health Department says it is working with state and national agencies when it comes to testing, treatment, and vaccination efforts, but no specific details have been released for local vaccination efforts.