2 additional monkeypox cases confirmed in Fresno County, vaccine eligibility expanded, officials say

In a news conference on Thursday, officials said there are now three confirmed cases in the county. The first case was confirmed last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed two additional monkeypox cases in Fresno County.

The county was initially given 20 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Officials say that has now been increased to 55 doses. Some have already been given.

Officials are also expanding eligibility for the virus. It was initially only for those who came in close contact, but is now available for those at venues or events with known monkeypox exposure.

Health experts say monkeypox might start with symptoms similar to the flu - fever, low energy and body aches. What sets it apart is a wave of sores and rashes.

They say monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids.