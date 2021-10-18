Fresno County winery and Kingsburg boutique team up for unique experience

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Known for their family atmosphere, Moravia Wines in Fresno County is proving cheese isn't the only thing that pairs well with its latest release.Co owner and business manager Wendi Hammond says they've teamed up with Bluebird Home & Lifestyle market to create "The Nest."She adds, "We like to create a place where moms, dads, grandma's and grandpas can enjoy a glass of wine while the kids play."Now they can shop as well.Hammond says "The Nest" features, "Beautiful items, antique pieces, seasonal pieces, it's a small version of their home and lifestyle market."The new pairing came in response to the pandemic."Like everyone else, we were trying to be creative and figure out things to do," said Hammond.As stay-home orders relaxed and wineries were able to operate outdoors, Hammond thought of ways to accommodate the new clientele they were attracting when indoor operations could begin again.An updated patio and a seated indoor tasting area opened space for a boutique. That's when Wendi noticed Bluebird's pop-ups trending on social media.Bluebird Home & Lifestyle market co-owner Briana Valdez says, "We really wanted to create a unique shopping experience. It's been a rough couple of years."Celebrating three years in its Kingsburg location, the shop features pantry items, home decor, antiques and a plant based beauty and fragrance line.Valdez says that means, "Anything that adds style and pizzazz to your home. Unique pieces that you're not going to find at your neighbors. That just sets you apart."The Nest at Moravia Wines will feature some of the shop's best sellers."We're also putting together gift crates so you can pair a bottle of Moravia wine with our gift items and well set it up all for you," says Valdez.In addition to those custom gift boxes, there are pantry items and candles that will be exclusive to "The Nest." You can sip and shop from 12 pm to 5 pm on weekends and by appointment weekdays.