More mail theft suspects arrested in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Tulare Police Officers received a call of a suspicious car on Security Court, near Blackstone Street.Officers found a car matching the description and saw a man outside it.Inside the car were two more men, some drugs, drug paraphernalia, tools for breaking into cars, a homemade mailbox key, and stolen mail."(One of the suspects) did confirm that they were just getting started," said Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa.All three men, Harry and Michael Hackett and Eric John, were arrested for mail theft and conspiracy.Police say John was arrested just last week for trying to burglarize a car. But he was caught in the act that time too-by the owner of the car.Police say the mail recovered on Monday was stolen from a variety of different locations in Tulare."It's something that we're starting to see more of with the homemade mailbox keys," Sgt. Hinojosa said. "That's why we're constantly reminding people to check your mail on a daily basis; don't leave it in there for a week."Police and the public are on high alert.A little more than a month ago, an off-duty officer called in another suspicious car, leading to the arrest of two mail theft suspects from Bakersfield.They're accused of stealing more than 1,000 pieces of mail and packages.Like the most recent case, police say they too used counterfeit keys.The US Postal Inspection Service also advises against sending cash in the mail, and if you're not seeing something that should have already arrived, ask the sender about it right away.