Rain brings dangerous driving conditions in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More rain fell onto Central California Tuesday afternoon and it's expected to continue overnight.

Officials in already soaked Fresno County are bracing for emergency situations, like flooded roadways.

"Just do the wise thing. Back up, turn around, take an alternate route to wherever you're going. You don't want to be one of those victims that get caught in that wash out," said Officer Mike Salas from the California Highway Patrol.

In the foothills of Fresno County, crews are getting ready for rain water and melting snow to come rushing down the roads.

That's why CalTrans crews are went back on 24-hour storm protocols.

They're watching the roads to make sure they're clear and in working order.

"The one thing we can do is really just lay off that gas pedal, get those seat belts on and make it to your destination as safely as possible," said Officer Salas.

Another reminder from CHP is to make sure your windshield wipers are working properly and that headlights are on when driving in the rain.

Given how much rain The Valley has had, it's also a good idea to check the tread on tires before hitting the road.

