The California Highway Patrol says more than $10,000 worth of stolen Disney merchandise was discovered after traffic stop north of Lancaster.Officers say they pulled over a car last week who passed a school bus with flashing lights in the town of Rosamond.During the stop, it was discovered the driver had a suspended license and was in possession of the stolen merchandise from Disneyland.The CHP says the driver was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.