Authorities seize over 1,000 fentanyl pills, arrest 3 people in Fresno County bust

Fresno County law enforcement and health leaders are raising awareness of what's becoming a growing problem in our area.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have arrested three people and seized more than 1,000 fentanyl pills as part of a weeklong narcotic investigation.

The investigation began on August 23, when Clovis Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting suspicious activity. When officer searched the home that was reported, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm, and arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Rigoberto Saucedo is believed to be a member of a street gang.

That arrest and seizure led them to serve search warrants in Selma, Kerman, and Fresno, where detectives found 850 more Fentanyl pills on Wednesday, which also happened to be International Overdose Awareness Day.

Police say they arrested Rigoberto Saucedo's sister, 28-year-old Marisol Saucedo of Selma. She is facing multiple felony charges related to narcotics and illegal firearms.

Experts say the use of fentanyl, often unknowingly, is spreading across Fresno County.

Deaths from the drug have dramatically increased in the past four years.

In 2018, there were two fentanyl overdose deaths. In 2022, so far, 25 deaths.

If you or someone you know needs help with a mental and/or substance use disorders, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SMHSA) National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7, 365 days a year in English and Spanish. Call them at 1-800-662-HELP(4357)

