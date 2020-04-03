power outage

More than 1,000 lose power in north Fresno, PG&E says

The outage is affecting homes along Nees Avenues between Palm and Willow.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 1,000 PG&E customers are without power in north Fresno, the utility company reported Friday morning.

It happened at around 6:10 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but crews are investigating.

The estimated time of restoration is unknown.

