FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 1,000 PG&E customers are without power in north Fresno, the utility company reported Friday morning.
It happened at around 6:10 a.m.
The outage is affecting homes along Nees Avenues between Palm and Willow.
The cause of the outage is unknown, but crews are investigating.
The estimated time of restoration is unknown.
For more information on the outage, click here.
More than 1,000 lose power in north Fresno, PG&E says
POWER OUTAGE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News