More than 1,000 without power in Southeast Fresno

A total of 1,068 customers have been left without power in Southeast Fresno.
CHP officials say they received reports of a vehicle that rammed into a power pole near Belmont at Temperance Avenue around 9.30 pm, but officers are not yet at the scene.
PG&E crews have been called out to assess power lines.
According to their website, estimated restoration time is 12.15 a.m.
(This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for further updates)
