More than 1,000 without power in Southeast Fresno

A total of 1,068 customers have been left without power in Southeast Fresno.

CHP officials say they received reports of a vehicle that rammed into a power pole near Belmont at Temperance Avenue around 9.30 pm, but officers are not yet at the scene.

PG&E crews have been called out to assess power lines.

According to their website, estimated restoration time is 12.15 a.m.

(This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for further updates)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastpower outage
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News