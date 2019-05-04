More than 1,000 without power in Southeast Fresno

A total of 1,068 customers have been left without power in Southeast Fresno.CHP officials say they received reports of a vehicle that rammed into a power pole near Belmont at Temperance Avenue around 9.30 pm, but officers are not yet at the scene.PG&E crews have been called out to assess power lines.According to their website, estimated restoration time is 12.15 a.m.(This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for further updates)