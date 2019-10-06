power outage

More than 3,400 customers without power in west central Fresno, PG&E says

The outage was reported at around 8:19 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 3,400 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power in parts of west central Fresno, according to the company's website.

PG&E has not yet determined a cause for the outage. A crew has been sent to the area. The expected time of restoration is at 10 p.m.

