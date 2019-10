More than 3,400 customers without power in west central Fresno, PG&E says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 3,400 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power in parts of west central Fresno, according to the company's website.The outage was reported at around 8:19 p.m.PG&E has not yet determined a cause for the outage. A crew has been sent to the area. The expected time of restoration is at 10 p.m.For more information on the outage, click here