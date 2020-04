UPDATE: Command has requested a 3rd Alarm bringing total to 44 Firefighters on the S. Orange incident. pic.twitter.com/EP6Gpch3Q3 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 14, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department has confirmed a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in southwest Fresno.Authorities responded just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday to the facility on South Orange Avenue near East Central Avenue.A third alarm was requested and there are now more than 40 firefighters at the building.It is currently unknown what started the fire or if anyone was injured.This is a developing story.