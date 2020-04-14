amazon

More than 40 firefighters called to fire at Amazon Fulfillment Center in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department has confirmed a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in southwest Fresno.

Authorities responded just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday to the facility on South Orange Avenue near East Central Avenue.

Action News spoke to a Fresno Fire battalion chief who said when crews arrived, they found about 20 of the solar panels on fire and about 600 employees inside the building, who were all immediately evacuated without injuries.

The building is quite tall and is nearly 850,000 square feet, which Fresno Fire says posed a unique challenge to their crews.

About 50 firefighters are currently working to put out the flames.



Amazon released the following statement:

There was a fire in our Fresno fulfillment center this afternoon that originated on the roof. It has been extinguished by the Fresno Fire Department. The health and safety of our associates is our number one priority and the site was safely evacuated. We are working with emergency responders to assess the damage and will re-open once local authorities determine it's safe to do so. We appreciate the efforts of our local first responders.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestbuilding fireamazonfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Amazon puts new grocery delivery customers on wait list
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Newsom lays framework for state before stay-at-home order is modified
Coronavirus: Fresno doctor books one-way flight to NY to help medical workers
Food giveaway serves 500 Valley families, organizers seek additional partners
Man arrested for threatening to kill another person in Fresno
Merced County pastor cited for large gathering on Easter Sunday
Show More
Woman believes father died from COVID-19 at Visalia nursing home
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
Fresno furniture store owner giving out face masks for free Tuesday
7 crew members on USNS Mercy test positive for COVID-19
Over 40% of Tulare County's COVID-19 cases from Visalia nursing home
More TOP STORIES News