More than 40 firefighters called to fire at Amazon Fulfillment Center in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department has confirmed a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in southwest Fresno.Authorities responded just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday to the facility on South Orange Avenue near East Central Avenue.Action News spoke to a Fresno Fire battalion chief who said when crews arrived, they found about 20 of the solar panels on fire and about 600 employees inside the building, who were all immediately evacuated without injuries.The building is quite tall and is nearly 850,000 square feet, which Fresno Fire says posed a unique challenge to their crews.About 50 firefighters are currently working to put out the flames.