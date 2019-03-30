theft

More than 500 in Fresno County targeted in widespread mail theft

EMBED <>More Videos

Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole several thousands of pieces of mail from people across Fresno and Clovis, making them vulnerable to identity theft.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of being a mailbox thief is now in custody.

Investigators say the suspect operated for months throughout Fresno and Clovis and they found thousands of pieces of mail in his house.

Mailboxes on the street were his favorite targets. The thief would reach in and take the mail, or simply take the whole mailbox.

Police are sorting through it all right now and have recovered cash, checks, credit cards, prescription drugs, but the real damage may be the information in the mail, which could enable identity theft.

This home surveillance video shows it all. The thief creeping along in his car, robbing mailboxes as he goes down the street.

Police linked the car to a known burglary suspect, Justin Deger. They arrested him and were stunned by what they found in his home.

"We recovered approximately 2000 pieces of mail with approximately 500 victims," said Brian Pierce of Fresno Police.

There were letters, bills, checks, credit cards, bank statements, car titles.

Only a few victims - those whose entire mailboxes were taken - knew they'd been hit.

The bigger threat is the mail taken provided more than enough names, dates, addresses and account numbers for a thief to figure out how to steal the victims' identities.

Police credit the public for helping them solve this case.

The mail police recovered was dated from November, until just this week. The addresses are concentrated in northwest Fresno, but stolen mail was found from throughout Fresno and Clovis. Police say they are looking for a lot more.

The disturbing thing about this crime is that it can happen to anyone with an accessible mailbox.

Mail tampering is a federal crime and police are working with federal agents on this case. Justin Deger is being held in the Fresno County jail on more than $200,000 bond.

Police are currently sorting the mail by zip code and then will take it to the post office for further sorting. Police say they will soon begin contacting those whose mail has been recovered. They do not know if any of the stolen mail was used for identity theft but they encourage everyone to keep a close watch on bank statements and credit reports.

And secure your mailbox.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfresnofresno countyclovistheftidentity theft
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Valley veteran asks for help to find who stole generator
Deputies search for man trying to swipe Ring cameras from Fresno homes
Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store
Detectives believe they've recovered 5 goats stolen from Kingsburg family
TOP STORIES
Knife-wielding suspect in custody after standoff lasting more than 5 hours in Tulare County
Man caught with $100,000 worth of cocaine hidden in cereal boxes
One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Missing SoCal boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Show More
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
Ex-Fresno Unified teacher performed sex acts with 14-year-old boy: Prosecutors
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
More TOP STORIES News