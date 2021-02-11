More Valley teens are being sold dangerous pills laced with fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's office is warning about an increase in teenagers and young adults ingesting counterfeit pills laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.Investigators say the pills are trafficked through Snapchat and other teen-friendly social media platforms.They are often sold as Xanax or some form of oxycodone, such as Percocet, Vicodin, or OxyContin.What the buyer usually does not know is that the drugs are laced with fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.And even a tiny dose - as little as two milligrams - is fatal for most people.Fresno County DA Lisa Smittcamp is asking parents and guardians to educate themselves and talk to their children about the dangers of illicit drugs.The DA is also partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide educational materials to school districts.