travel

Morro Bay to end waterfront RV camping after complaints

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- RV camping may be experiencing a surge in popularity, but not in one California coastal destination.

The Morro Bay City Council this week voted 4-1 to end a pilot program that created 19 RV campsites on the waterfront overlooking Morro Rock, a volcanic remnant that rises dramatically on the coast between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The move followed a citizen-led effort against the RV campsites, which were created to generate revenue for the city's underfunded harbor department but generated complaints, local media reported.

The opponents had gathered enough petition signatures to bring the issue to a vote in an upcoming election.

Petition organizer Carole Truesdale said that camping has its place "but not on our Embarcadero, that is such a beautiful, pristine location," KSBY-TV reported.

The Tribune of San Luis Obispo reported that Morro Bay was in the midst of seeking Coastal Commission approval to make RV camping permanent, but the application will now be withdrawn.

The campsites will close in April.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan luis obispo countycampingtravel
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Law enforcement call for harsher punishment for human trafficking
A list of Black-owned businesses and creators in the Fresno area
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Pines Resort named winner of 2022 Poppy Awards
TOP STORIES
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
What to know as California prepares to lift school mask mandate
FBI investigation continues into phishing scam involving Fresno
2 shot in Madera County, deputies searching for suspect
2 hospitalized after shooting in NW Fresno, police say
3 arrested in connection to killing of Fresno State student in 2020
Slowdowns on NB Hwy 99 after multi-vehicle crash near Fowler
Show More
PD: Man shot after fight between family members in west central Fresno
Man gets life in prison without parole for killing Fresno teen
Local organizations raises thousands for Ukrainian relief efforts
Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting farmers with fertilizer
Man killed in northeast Fresno shooting identified
More TOP STORIES News