Remembering Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant: Tweets honoring icons lost are year's most-liked on Twitter

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Donald Trump Joe Biden George Floyd Kobe Bryant Barack Obama BTS Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Kanye West Elon Musk Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON -- 2020 was a year like no other, but it was the loss of two icons that brought Twitter users together over the last 12 months.The official statement announcing the death of Chadwick Boseman in August and former President Barack Obama's condolences following the January death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna topped the list of the year's most-liked tweets released Monday as part of Twitter's year-end review Here's a look at five of the most-liked tweets of 2020:Boseman, known for his portrayal of T'Challa in "Black Panther," died of colon cancer in August. He was 43.As of Dec. 7, this tweet is also the most-retweeted of the year and the most-liked of all time, according to Twitter.Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships during his 20-year career, and his daughter Gianna were among several killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Milonakis' May 30 tweet came amid the COVID-19 pandemic and swelling protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.Culkin, best known for his portrayal of Kevin McCallister in the "Home Alone" films, was born Aug. 26, 1980.ABC News and other organizations projected a Biden-Harris win in the state of Pennsylvania on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7, putting them over the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to defeat incumbent President Donald Trump.--- Twitter's recap also included stats about some of the most-tweeted-about people, events, television shows and sporting events. The top 10 most-tweeted-about people include:News events continued to drive conversation on the platform, with #COVID19 and #BlackLivesMatter ranking as the top two most-tweeted hashtags in 2020. Twitter said users sent more than 700 million tweets about elections in the United States, India and other countries throughout the year.Despite the loss and heartbreak of the year, Twitter said it saw a 20% lift in the amount of tweets expressing gratitude or thankfulness over the course of the year. The year saw more than 17 million tweets thanking frontline and essential workers and additional tweets thanking doctors and teachers.