Security guard shot and killed at Motel 6 in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for clues after a Motel 6 security guard was shot and killed on Tuesday night in Central Fresno.After 10 pm, officers responded to Motel 6 Blackstone South.When officers arrived, they found the victim, 24-year-old Philip Frusetta, dead on the second-story landing of the motel.He was shot one time in the upper body.Frusetta was an unarmed, uniformed security guard working for Black Python Security since April.He was assigned to this Motel 6 to help prevent any disturbances at the property."What we've dealt with before with any of our private security companies is they have armed security guards, they have unarmed security guards," says Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan. "I'm sure depending on how they work that out with those businesses, you're probably paying more for an armed security guard, and of course those individuals have certification and training that someone else doesn't."Witnesses told investigators there was a disturbance on the 2nd floor. Frusetta went upstairs to talk to the people involved.In 2019, Action News interviewed Frusetta and his then-2-year-old son Masen, shortly after the young boy's mother, Mina Serrano, was killed in a crash.Frusetta had also been charged with carjacking in March, he was set to be arraigned in six days.The location of this shooting is not the same Motel 6 where a security guard was shot and killed in 2017.But police have responded to crimes at this motel in the past -- including another deadly shooting two years ago."We've had thefts, we've had break-ins, we've had reports of narcotics use, prostitution activity, some violent crime, and I think it has to do with the clientele that makes their way in there," Lt. Bowlan said.In a statement, Motel 6 said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the killing of a security guard who worked at a Motel 6 in Fresno, California. The safety and security of our guests and property team members is our top priority. As this is an active investigation, we ask that all inquiries be directed to the local police."