Fresno Motel 6 manager shot 4 times speaks out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Motel 6 Manager that was recently shot while on the job is speaking out after a chilling encounter.
The victim is now recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds and is sharing his story of survival exclusively with Action News.
Daryl James was trying to clear a room at the Motel 6 on Barcus Avenue just off of Highway 99, right before he and 24-year-old Diamond Mitchell got into an argument.
Moments later, shots rang out, according to James.
"I was notified of a guest altercation that was happening in a room and this guest did not have additional guests declared," explained James.
James says he went to the room to investigate the situation and believed they were involved in illegal activity. That's when he asked them to leave.
"The other unregistered guest willingly left but as soon as I got the primary guest out of the room, maybe a matter of seconds after doing so, I just felt my leg was on fire," said James.
James, who is also a security guard, was armed at the time and after he realized he had been shot, decided to take cover.
"She returned into the room and pointed her weapon at me again, and so I fired, she fired again at me and struck me again. So I sustained a total of four bullets -- three to my leg and one to my abdomen," explained James.
Good Samaritans jumped into action and called 911. Detectives captured Mitchell the following day and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon.
Despite being shot, James said he hopes to resume his plans of enrolling in the police academy and becoming an officer.
"Fresno City College's police academy, and so that's still something I have my sight set on as well," added James.
A dream his dad says he will continue to support.
"I'm not supposed to be at his hospital bed. He's supposed to be at mine, but I'll stand by him. We raised him to make his own decisions," said Daryl James, Father.
Daryl credits nearby witnesses who jumped into action and hospital staff for saving his life.
His friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page for his hospital fees.
