Illegal fireworks spark flames at motel in Sanger, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames sparked by illegal fireworks burned at a motel building in Sanger.The fire erupted in a lot behind Town House Motel on Academy and Church around 9 p.m. Saturday night.Enormous flames tore through nearby trees and even damaged power lines.The fire eventually made its way to the motel but crews were able to knock it down quickly, leaving the damage to only one room.PG&E teams have spent the early hours of this morning repairing the damaged powerlines.Investigators say illegal fireworks caused the initial fire to spark and then it grew once it caught hold of the trees near the motel.