A North Valley woman and her boyfriend are under arrest accused of murdering a 4-year-old.
Dos Palos Police say the mother of the child, 22-year-old Chanish Conrady and her boyfriend Steven Perez Jr. are facing several charges including felony child endangerment, assault on a child and murder.
On November 7, first responders were called out for a report of a 4-year-old child having seizures, but the child died on the way to the hospital.
An autopsy was performed and the death was ruled a homicide.
After a 2-week investigation, Conrady and Perez were taken into custody.
If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Mother and boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old in Dos Palos
Top Stories
More News