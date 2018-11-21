Mother and boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old in Dos Palos

A North Valley woman and her boyfriend are under arrest accused of murdering a 4-year-old.

Dos Palos Police say the mother of the child, 22-year-old Chanish Conrady and her boyfriend Steven Perez Jr. are facing several charges including felony child endangerment, assault on a child and murder.

On November 7, first responders were called out for a report of a 4-year-old child having seizures, but the child died on the way to the hospital.

An autopsy was performed and the death was ruled a homicide.

After a 2-week investigation, Conrady and Perez were taken into custody.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
