Mother and daughter killed, son seriously injured in crash on Highway 168 south of Prather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Saturday morning drive took a heart-wrenching turn for a Prather family after a car crash killed a mother and her daughter.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified them as 29-year-old Laci Wilson and 8-year-old Raegan Wilson.

Wilson's 4-year-old son was also in the car and transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday along State Route168, just east of Vineyard Avenue near Prather.

California Highway Patrol officers say Wilson was driving a GMC Yukon, and veered into oncoming traffic.



"It appears they veered off into the embankment which caused them to overturn on the driver's side," said public information officer Victor Taylor. "They continued sliding on that side of the vehicle until they reached the eastbound lanes where another vehicle Ford F150 they collided at that point."

The survivor in the truck says she was going about 45 miles per hour at the time of the crash, and luckily had enough time to react.

She was also transported to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

"Pay attention to the drive it's really windy up here because we don't want this to happen again. This is tragic," Taylor said.

Wilson's husband was somewhere else with their second son at the time of the crash.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash. They don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role.
