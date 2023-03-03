Storm leaves mother, 9-year-old son snowed-in near Huntington Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mother from the Central Coast has been snowed-in near Huntington Lake with her son during a recent powerful storm.

Ashley Chapman says she planned to stay in private condos for five days but the snow has kept them there for two weeks.

The originally short trip was so her son could see snow for the first time for his 9th birthday.

The trip was unexpectedly extended by the snow.

"When we called to leave, CHP told us no we have to stay and hunker down," explained Chapman. "We had no idea it was going to be the storm of a century"

Chapman says they have food, water, and heat.

She says they need an independent contractor to plow the roads connecting them to Highway 168.