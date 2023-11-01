Auberry mother testifies against son accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death, trying to kill her

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Auberry mother sat feet away from her son on Tuesday as she testified against him, bringing chilling details about an alleged 2021 murder to light.

Fresno County prosecutors have charged the witness' son, 31-year-old Bretton Austin Begaye, with murder and attempted murder after they say he attacked his mother with a knife and stabbed her boyfriend, 50-year-old Owen Hancock, to death two years ago.

On the stand Tuesday, Begaye's mother, Patricia, became emotional. Action News was not allowed to show her face or use her full name. She testified about an argument that quickly turned deadly.

"My son killed my best friend in front of me," Patricia said. "He jumped on KiKi, and I seen (sic) him stab him three times," she added. "I just started screaming."

In the courtroom, Begaye sat looking down at the table. Action News was not allowed to record his face.

His mom says he was a good kid, a high school quarterback and valedictorian.

But Patricia said the once social Begaye turned reclusive, began talking to himself, and would wear a trench coat and oversized Converse shoes.

When Begaye was 18, she said he went to prison and received psychiatric care after his father suffered significant injuries from a different knife attack in Inyo County.

In the 2021 case at issue now, Begaye has pleaded "not guilty by reason of insanity."

Patricia said Begaye was drinking and off his medication the day he stabbed her boyfriend and hit her.

"He was like a gentle giant (when) he was on his meds," she said. "He was respectable (sic)."

As the preliminary hearing in the case against Begaye continues, he is due back in court along with other witnesses on Wednesday morning.

With a previous strike and enhancements, if convicted, the 31-year-old could face up to 69 years to life in prison.

