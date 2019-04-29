Mother, aunt of missing Southern California boy arrested on murder

(Shutterstock)

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. -- The mother and aunt of a 6-year-old Southern California boy who has been missing for days have been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said 29-year-old Jakee Contreras, the mother of Duke Flores, was arrested Saturday after being questioned by detectives. The boy's aunt and Jakee's twin sister, Jennifer Contreras, was also arrested for investigation of murder.

A family member requested a welfare check on Thursday night, and when deputies went to the boy's home the mother told them he hadn't been seen for two weeks.

Authorities did not release a motive, and said they were still looking for the child.

Family members told KABC-TV the boy has autism and plan to convene a search for him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestsouthern californiamissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News