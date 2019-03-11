Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

Two Houston parents have been detained for questioning after police found their 5-year-old daughter dead.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mother has been charged after police found her 5-year-old daughter dead.

Andrea Webb, 21, has been charged with injury to a child.

The initial call said her daughter Samantha Bell, may have fallen from a second-story apartment on Broadway Street, but police noticed her injuries were not consistent with a fall.

According to police, Bell had bruises on her face, chest, abdomen, arms and back.

Detectives say an autopsy will give them a better idea of what actually caused her death.

Bell's stepfather was also arrested at the scene for not identifying himself.

"When units responded, he had lied to police about his name. He ended up telling the police a little bit afterwards his real name. He actually has a parole violation and a warrant for his arrest," said an officer at the scene.

Police are canvassing the area to see if anyone saw or heard anything.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathchildren injuriesparents charged
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police body camera video shows violent confrontation during arrest of Fresno man
FAX bus knocks out PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno
Top Intel executive says flying cars are 5 years away
Former Miss Teen Universe, 20, dies after suffering heart attack
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Smoking while pregnant doubles risk of baby's sudden death, study finds
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on highway
Show More
5 Things To Know Before You Go
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
Good Samaritan finds 4 of 11 stolen goats in Selma
More TOP STORIES News