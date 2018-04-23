U.S. & WORLD

'We're going to see Jesus' Mother accused of setting car on fire with kids inside

A woman has been charged after she allegedly set a car on fire with her three kids inside at a car wash.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A mother is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a family member after she set a car on fire while inside with her three children in southwest Houston, police said.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing the mother trying to set the car on fire at a car wash in the 4300 block of W. Orem around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The woman's three daughters -- ages 9, 11, and 13 -- were inside the vehicle.

A witness told investigators that the woman revved up the engine until it caught fire. She then decided to leave with the kids.

Police say she abandoned the two older girls on W. Orem and dragged her 9-year-old toward the bayou.

A deputy constable caught up with her. He struggled with her, but she was eventually arrested.

Witnesses say they heard the woman make a certain remark after the fire started.

"When they approached the car, they heard the female say something to the effect of 'We're going to see Jesus,'" said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

The owner of the car wash says he was one of the many people to call 911.

The children were unharmed. Police haven't said who they're with right now.
