Covina mother charged in stabbing death of 2-year-old son

EMBED </>More Videos

Xa Dinh "Michelle" Ngo of Covina has been charged with stabbing her own 2-year-old son to death.

By ABC7.com staff
COVINA, Calif. --
A Covina woman has been charged with stabbing her own 2-year-old son to death, officials said Wednesday.

Xa Dinh "Michelle" Ngo of Covina faces one count of murder with a special allegation that she used a knife, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

An arraignment scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

Ngo, 39, was arrested Monday in connection with the death of her little boy, several days after a police sergeant found her spattered in blood and partially clothed on the street outside her home.

She is being housed at Los Angeles County Century Regional Detention Facility, with bail requested at $2 million.

EMBED More News Videos

A woman was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a child whose body was found inside a Covina home on Friday.



She faces a possible maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.

A patrol sergeant spotted Ngo shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Second Avenue, the Covina Police Department said. She appeared to be spattered in blood and partially clothed. Police say she was uncooperative in providing information about her identity and residence.

When she allegedly attempted to flee, officers detained her and transported her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police said she "made statements that led officers to believe there might be a potential victim whose whereabouts were not yet known at the time because of her refusal to provide any information."



Police were able to determine her home address and responded to the location, where they discovered a small fire on the second floor of the townhouse. They entered and found the lifeless body of the little boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Covina police at (626) 384-5665, Detective Tim Statler at (626)384-5622, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

EMBED More News Videos

Police investigating a partially clothed woman running down the middle of the street end up making a tragic discovery.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathfirehomicide investigationhouse firearrest
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Highway 140 closes as crews brace for possible flooding, mudslides from storm
Police searching for felony hit-and-run driver that injured man
Plea deal reached for man charged as accessory in death of Clovis educator
Local PG&E crews prepare for damage caused by high wind speeds
Central Valley Transfer Coalition giving animals a second chance on life
Fired Tulare Police Chief Wes Hensley to get job back
Fresno Unified releases video of scuffle between board member and student
Fresno State president shares vision for new spring semester and beyond
Show More
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Southeast Fresno
Rockslide shuts down Malibu Canyon Road, injures 1
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
More News