A mother and her two daughters are in the hospital after crashing in Tulare County.

Mother and her 2 daughters hospitalized in Tulare County crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mother and her two daughters are in the hospital after crashing in Tulare County.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to Highway 65 near Avenue 184 just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a 39-year-old woman veered into the center divide, then over-corrected, causing the car to flip.

Her seven-year-old and 15-year-old daughters sustained major injuries.

The woman was also injured.

They were all taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.