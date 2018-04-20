2 infant girls left in suitcase on curb by Michigan mother

FLINT, Michigan --
Police say a 26-year-old Michigan woman left her two infant daughters inside a suitcase on the side of the road as child welfare workers arrived to take the children away.

Police say officers assisting Child Protective Services workers Wednesday were unable to find the children inside the Flint home, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. Authorities have not said why the children were being removed.

WNEM-TV reports that officers looked outside the home and found the girls in the luggage. They are listed in good condition at a hospital. Police did not provide their names or ages.

Police say the mother apparently ran away, but was arrested and is being evaluated at a hospital. Police say she has a history of mental illness.

WSMH-TV reports that other children were found inside the home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangerment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News