'She's a fighter:' Mother of 3 has long road to recovery after horrific Fresno Co. crash, friend says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After six surgeries, the road to recovery is a long one for Danielle Hutch.
She and her partner, Liz were driving home from Pismo Beach with their three children when they were struck head-on by a driver trying to pass another car.
"You never think it's going to happen to you and when it does, no one's ready for it," said family friend, Brenda Moreno.
Danielle, Liz, and their kids, Walker, Logan and 6-year-old Kaycee were rushed to the hospital.
Because of her injuries, little Kaycee was hospitalized for five days, but nothing could stop her from being by her mother's side.
"They're very loving super fun to be around with were always laughing joking so when you see them in a state like this it's heartbreaking," Moreno said.
As if the heartbreak of having a loved one in the hospital isn't enough, Danielle's partner has had to keep a sense of normalcy for their three children. Now family friends like Brenda Moreno are hoping to support them in any way possible.
"She's a fighter. She's a strong person the family can't wait to get her back home and share happy moments with her," Moreno said.
Out of respect for the family, Brenda did not detail the extent of Danielle's injuries only saying they're serious. She's set up a GoFundMe account to try to help with the medical costs they'll incur.
Danielle still has at least two surgeries scheduled before she can return home.
