immigration

Mother, son reunite at US-Mexico border 3 years after forced separation: VIDEO

EMBED <>More Videos

Mother and son reunited at the border after being separated for years

SAN DIEGO -- Sandra Ortiz saw her son, Bryan, for the first time in more than three years after the pair were forcibly separated under the Trump administration's policy aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

Images shot by the organization Families Belong Together captured that very first hug and tearful reunion just in time for Mother's Day. Loved ones held signs that read, in Spanish, "The wait was worth it. I love you."

This all happened at the very same California port of entry where they -- and thousands of other families like theirs -- said their goodbyes.

They are the first family to be reunited under the Biden administration, as part of a massive effort to reunite families forcibly separated under the Trump Administration's zero-tolerance policy.

MORE: Biden administration begins reuniting some families separated at US-Mexico border
EMBED More News Videos

Four families who were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump's presidency will be reunited in the United States this week, the Biden administration said on Monday.



Fleeing the threat of cartels, Sandra was deported more than three years ago and was separated from Bryan, who was 15 at the time. He was first sent to a shelter and then lived with older siblings in California.

"It feels like a dream. I was in the car like this is finally happening. I'm really going to be reunified with her after all this time," he said through tears.

The Biden administration's Family Reunification Task Force has been working with organizations to help identify families that can be reunited. In many cases, advocates have spent years trying to locate parents throughout Mexico and Central America, with little to no information left by the Trump administration to work with.

There are four families being reunited this week and like Sandra and Bryan, they are being granted temporary humanitarian protection status. Questions remain about whether or not they'll be granted more permanent protection.

The administration has so far identified more than 1,000 families that remain separated. To this day, though, more than 400 migrant children whose parents have yet to be located remain in the U.S.

Bryan is an Advanced Placement student who graduated high school a year early and speaks English now. He said he hopes to go to college and is working with the organization that helped reunite him, Immigrant Defenders, to now help reunite other families just like his own.

Being told he'd never see his mother again, Bryan said he had dreamed of this moment.

"I was talking to her on the phone and everything but still not seeing her in person, being able to give her a hug," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniamexicoreunionborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
IMMIGRATION
Biden: Families separated at border under Trump deserve compensation
US limits immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
Fresno State hosting discussion on immigration, customs enforcement
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News