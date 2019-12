Mother walking with child beaten in 5th anti-Semitic attack in NYC

Hate doesn’t have a home in our city.



Anyone who terrorizes our Jewish community WILL face justice. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 27, 2019

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn -- A Jewish mother was hit in the head while walking with her son in Brooklyn.The incident marks the fifth confirmed hate-based attack this week.As a result, the NYPD is increasing its presence in Borough Park, Crown Heights, and Williamsburg.The 34-year-old woman was walking with her child and when she was assaulted.Police say the 42-year-old female suspect shouted an anti-Semitic slur and then beat the woman with her bag. She had just left a Dunkin Donuts.The NYPD released new surveillance video of a man wanted in a different attack on Kingston Avenue Tuesday in Crown Heights.The NYPD is tracking five incidents this week, including another in Crown Heights that was caught on camera.One man was arrested for a beating that happened in Midtown Manhattan.All this followed the tragic murders earlier this month inside a Jersey City kosher supermarket "The overall Jewish community was reeling from what happened in Jersey City. Now to have to deal with this during the holiday season-during Hanukkah is so difficult," said Evan Bernstein, of the Anti-Defamation League. "I've already been in contact with a lot of Jewish leaders in the region and they're telling me just how fearful their constituents and congregants are."Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for a hate crime investigation and Mayor Bill de Blasio is also calling for an end to the violence after the rash of incidents.Our sister station, WABC-TV, has found there has been a 53% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City this year compared to the same time last year.If anyone has any information they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.