Mother walking with child beaten in 5th anti-Semitic attack in NYC

By
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn -- A Jewish mother was hit in the head while walking with her son in Brooklyn.

The incident marks the fifth confirmed hate-based attack this week.

As a result, the NYPD is increasing its presence in Borough Park, Crown Heights, and Williamsburg.

The 34-year-old woman was walking with her child and when she was assaulted.

Police say the 42-year-old female suspect shouted an anti-Semitic slur and then beat the woman with her bag. She had just left a Dunkin Donuts.

The NYPD released new surveillance video of a man wanted in a different attack on Kingston Avenue Tuesday in Crown Heights.
The NYPD is tracking five incidents this week, including another in Crown Heights that was caught on camera.

One man was arrested for a beating that happened in Midtown Manhattan.

All this followed the tragic murders earlier this month inside a Jersey City kosher supermarket.
"The overall Jewish community was reeling from what happened in Jersey City. Now to have to deal with this during the holiday season-during Hanukkah is so difficult," said Evan Bernstein, of the Anti-Defamation League. "I've already been in contact with a lot of Jewish leaders in the region and they're telling me just how fearful their constituents and congregants are."

Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for a hate crime investigation and Mayor Bill de Blasio is also calling for an end to the violence after the rash of incidents.


Our sister station, WABC-TV, has found there has been a 53% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City this year compared to the same time last year.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hate crimeanti semitism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Four anti-Semitic crimes reported in NYC in two days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig driver found dead on I-5 identified as Madera man, CHP says
I-5 at Grapevine remains closed, Highway 58 closed again due to snow
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
Man killed trying to save his daughters during California apartment fire
After-holiday sales: Find deals at Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon
Show More
CA jails use kinder approach to solitary confinement
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
Central California Blood Center joins new partnership
'Hannah's Helpers' celebrate Christmas with hundreds of meals for patients, staff at CRMC
More TOP STORIES News