Free printable Mother's Day card and poster!

By Troy Bauer
Mighty moms during COVID-19 pandemic

In the world we live in now, even simple tasks like going out to buy a Mother's Day card can be difficult. So we want to help make things a little easier for you.

Here are two ways you can show mom you care this Sunday while in quarantine:

First is a printable Mother's Day Card.

All you have to do is click here and print. To make the card, fold the paper along the dotted lines, color it in, and sign it!

Second is a printable poster to share on social media how much your mom means to you.

Click here to print. Write what makes your mom so special and add some color. Make sure to post a picture of you holding your message on social media, tagging your mom and us.

We hope this helps, and Happy Mother's Day!
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
