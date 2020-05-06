Small businesses in Fresno County offering unique gift ideas for Mother's Day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mother's Day is going to be a little bit different this year as many continue social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grill continues to sizzle at Benaddiction in northwest Fresno and it will be for Mother's Day, too.
It's normally their busiest day of the year.
"Mother's Day, people are still trying to find some way to stay normal and find some way of normalcy in the world we're living in. I think a nice mother's day brunch will help with that," said James Caples, Benaddiction Chef & Owner.
The restaurant is offering a brunch deal with everything from eggs to dessert. They're partnering with local Flowers and More and Moravia Winery.
You can order whatever you need and pick up Sunday at designated times at the location. The deadline to order is May 8.
Downtown Fresno shop KLSD is selling "mama" apparel and gifts for the special women in your life.
"Anywhere from clothing to jewerly to mugs to local honey. Really cool, unique gifts that you're able to pick up curbside at the shop or we'll do local delivery," said Alexandra Register with KLSD.
Items can be found on the KLSD Instagram page.
Basilwood Goat Farm is also selling some special options for mom.
And, Sweet Thistle Farms in Fresno County is offering a unique brunch bundle using fresh farm ingredients from local farms.
"It's a way to celebrate them, but as a family, you can pick it up and cook together. You have local products you are using," said Sarah Shoffner, owner of Sweet Thistle Farms.
Order online through Sweet Thistle Farms. It costs $55.
Many restaurants are offering meals to go like The Elbow Room.
In Kingsburg, The Mercantile is selling gifts online and doing takeout.
In Reedley, Sweet Destination is offering a wide assortment of sweets from cookies to dipped strawberries. Orders can be picked up curbside.
Owner Shelly Henderson says just a simple gesture goes a long way.
"There's nothing more special than a handwritten card to tell her how much you love her and treasure her and appreciate all that she has done for you," said Shelly Henderson, owner of Sweet Destination.
One thing is for sure, Mother's Day will certainly be memorable this year.
