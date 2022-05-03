Business

Fresno native starts bodega-style sandwich restaurant near Fresno High

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno man starts bodega-style sandwich restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Born and raised in Fresno, Carlos Moran is passionate about his new neighborhood business, MOTO Delicatessen and Bodega.

Located across the street from Fresno High, nestled between Kuppa Joy and Ampersand Ice Cream, this unique spot with a cool hip vibe is a cross between a sandwich shop and convenience store.

"Any given day, you'll have people with their coffee come in here, they'll get their ice cream and come in here and order a sandwich," Moran said. "I think everything just goes really well on this little strip."

With more than two decades of restaurant experience, Moran wanted to bring the bodega concept to the Valley.

He says his desire to do something a little bit different stems from his time living in New York City, where bogedas can be found on just about every corner.

"On the East Coast, you can get everything from toilet paper to a six-pack of beer, a sandwich to Tylenol," he said. "Everything is very convient because no one's driving to a big grocery store."

Moran's love for Vespas can be felt throughout the store, including his mint green scooter that doubles as decor when he's not riding it.

"The name 'Moto' means movement, moving forward, like a motorcycle," he said.

But it's the perfect place to get a tasty sandwich or salad named after some of Moran's favorite movies and characters.

The Goodfellas and Clubber Lang are just some of the more popular items on the menu.

"For the most part, I just try to keep it fun and do different stuff that I've had and would like to see," he said.

Moto is currently open Tuesday through Saturday with plans to expand its hours to later in the evening and to sell wine and beer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnorestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multiple people killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says
18-year-old accused of stabbing his father to death in Tarpey Village
Man arrested in connection to fire that damaged 3 Visalia businesses
Fresno Co. election officials focusing on accessibility, inclusivity
Girlfriend of murder victim could be key witness for alleged killer
FAX bus drivers reject new contract offer from City of Fresno
Couple visiting California for birthday robbed at gunpoint
Show More
Central CA Women's Conference returning in September
Fire damages food processing plant in northwest Fresno
Fresno County struggles to lower newborn syphilis rate
NFL legend and former Bulldog Lorenzo Neal arrested for DUI again
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
More TOP STORIES News