Fresno native starts bodega-style sandwich restaurant near Fresno High

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Born and raised in Fresno, Carlos Moran is passionate about his new neighborhood business, MOTO Delicatessen and Bodega.Located across the street from Fresno High, nestled between Kuppa Joy and Ampersand Ice Cream, this unique spot with a cool hip vibe is a cross between a sandwich shop and convenience store."Any given day, you'll have people with their coffee come in here, they'll get their ice cream and come in here and order a sandwich," Moran said. "I think everything just goes really well on this little strip."With more than two decades of restaurant experience, Moran wanted to bring the bodega concept to the Valley.He says his desire to do something a little bit different stems from his time living in New York City, where bogedas can be found on just about every corner."On the East Coast, you can get everything from toilet paper to a six-pack of beer, a sandwich to Tylenol," he said. "Everything is very convient because no one's driving to a big grocery store."Moran's love for Vespas can be felt throughout the store, including his mint green scooter that doubles as decor when he's not riding it."The name 'Moto' means movement, moving forward, like a motorcycle," he said.But it's the perfect place to get a tasty sandwich or salad named after some of Moran's favorite movies and characters.The Goodfellas and Clubber Lang are just some of the more popular items on the menu."For the most part, I just try to keep it fun and do different stuff that I've had and would like to see," he said.Moto is currently open Tuesday through Saturday with plans to expand its hours to later in the evening and to sell wine and beer.