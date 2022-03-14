motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Fresno County road construction zone

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider has died after authorities say he crashed his bike in a construction zone in Fresno County.

It happened around 1:20 am on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old rider was traveling on Copper Avenue toward Peach Avenue just outside Fresno.

Investigators say the intersection is currently closed due to road work in the area, and the road has several construction signs leading up to it.

For some reason, the rider kept going toward the intersection and suddenly tried to brake to avoid hitting a tractor, officials said.

The bike slid and overturned, hitting a construction sign and colliding with the tractor.

The CHP says the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike. He died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. Officers say it's unclear at this point if alcohol or drugs were factors in the accident.

