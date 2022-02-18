Police searching for driver involved in deadly crash in central Fresno

Police are searching for a man accused of killing a motorcycle rider during an incident in central Fresno on February 7.
EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist dies following crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man accused of killing a motorcycle rider during an incident in central Fresno on February 7.

Authorities say 44-year-old Kair Saephan had stolen the motorcycle from 26-year-old Nate Arrington.

Detectives say Arrington chased Saephan in a car, while armed with a gun, near Shields Avenue and Fresno Street.

Moments later, police say Arrington rammed his car into the bike, causing Saephan to fall onto the street.

Saephan was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Arrington stayed at the scene for questioning while officers worked to determine what led up to the collision.

Investigators issued a warrant for his arrest on manslaughter charges, but Arrington has not turned himself in to authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information on Arrington's whereabouts to call the Fresno Police Department.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralmotorcycle accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to retire at end of term
Biden to speak to nation as crisis with Russia over Ukraine escalates
Newsom backs bill that allows citizens to enforce weapons ban
CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro resigns from position
2 arrested after robbery at northeast Fresno Save Mart
Clovis Unified ends COVID contact tracing for students
US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports
Show More
Mortgage rates jump to nearly 4%
Boater lost in California channel rescued after seal encounter
CA wildlife officials plan to trap, euthanize 500-pound bear
Valley family that died on trail tried getting help, deputies say
Man accused of stealing from Ulta, Lowes stores across Valley
More TOP STORIES News