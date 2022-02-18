Police searching for driver involved in deadly crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man accused of killing a motorcycle rider during an incident in central Fresno on February 7.Authorities say 44-year-old Kair Saephan had stolen the motorcycle from 26-year-old Nate Arrington.Detectives say Arrington chased Saephan in a car, while armed with a gun, near Shields Avenue and Fresno Street.Moments later, police say Arrington rammed his car into the bike, causing Saephan to fall onto the street.Saephan was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.Arrington stayed at the scene for questioning while officers worked to determine what led up to the collision.Investigators issued a warrant for his arrest on manslaughter charges, but Arrington has not turned himself in to authorities.Police are asking anyone with information on Arrington's whereabouts to call the Fresno Police Department.