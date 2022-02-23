Police arrest man accused of killing motorcycle rider in central Fresno

Police are searching for a man accused of killing a motorcycle rider during an incident in central Fresno on February 7.
The man accused of killing a motorcycle rider during an incident in central Fresno earlier this month has been arrested, police say.

Authorities announced the arrest of 26-year-old Nate Arrington on Wednesday.

Detectives say 44-year-old Kair Saephan had stolen a motorcycle from Arrington on February 7.

Police say Arrington chased Saephan in a car near Shields Avenue and Fresno Street. Witnesses reported Arrington was armed with a gun.

Moments later, police say Arrington rammed his car into the bike, causing Saephan to fall onto the street.

Saephan was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Arrington stayed at the scene for questioning while officers worked to determine what led up to the collision. As the investigation progressed, a warrant for manslaughter was issued for Arrington's arrest, but police say he failed to turn himself in to authorities.

Arrington is expected to be booked in jail on manslaughter charges.
