Motorcyclist hospitalized after running red light, slamming into car in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a crash in Fresno County Sunday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says a driver of a car was heading south on McCall when the motorcyclist ran a red light at Jensen, and the two collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries that are described as moderate to major.

He was wearing a helmet, but there's no word yet on how fast he was going at the time of the crash.
