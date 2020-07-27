Motorcyclist hospitalized after running red light, slamming into car in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a crash in Fresno County Sunday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says a driver of a car was heading south on McCall when the motorcyclist ran a red light at Jensen, and the two collided in the intersection.The motorcyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries that are described as moderate to major.He was wearing a helmet, but there's no word yet on how fast he was going at the time of the crash.