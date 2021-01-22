crash

Road closed in central Fresno as police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have shut down a central Fresno road while officers investigate a deadly motorcycle crash on Friday morning.

The crash happened at West and Princeton Avenues around 6:00 am.

Further information regarding the cause of the crash was not immediately available.



Both directions of West Avenue have been blocked between Brown and Michigan Avenues. It's unclear how long the road will be closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
