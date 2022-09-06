1 killed in crash involving motorcycle in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash near Orosi.

The California Highway Patrol says around 12:45 Monday, a 69-year-old was driving on Highway 63 near Ira Avenue when he tried to turn in front of a motorcycle.

He crashed into the bike, along with its 59-year-old driver and a 49-year-old passenger.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital but died on the way.

The passenger suffered major injuries and remains in the hospital.

The driver has minor injuries.

It's not yet known if he will face charges.