47-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Visalia.

It happened just after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at Ben Maddox and Buena Vista.

Police say 47-year-old Gene Edward Brady was traveling north on Ben Maddox when his motorcycle collided with a car.

Brady died at the scene.

No other people were injured as a result of the crash.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
