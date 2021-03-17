47-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Visalia.It happened just after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at Ben Maddox and Buena Vista.Police say 47-year-old Gene Edward Brady was traveling north on Ben Maddox when his motorcycle collided with a car.Brady died at the scene.No other people were injured as a result of the crash.Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.