Woman hospitalized after motorcycle crash in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after crashing her motorcycle in southwest Fresno.

It happened before 2 Monday morning at Tulare Street and California Avenue.

Police say the rider was east on California when she tried to make a turn on Tulare Street, hit a curb and crashed into a fence.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.