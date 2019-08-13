Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in southern Fresno County.It happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Manning and Maple.Officers say the motorcyclist was heading eastbound when a Jeep turned in front of him. They say the motorcyclist collided with the SUV, which threw him from the bike.Officers say those who witnessed the crash attempted to help the man but he was pronounced dead on scene.No word yet if anyone has been arrested or if a citation has been issued.